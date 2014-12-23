Free Clap Machine plugin released

It might be time to put your hands together, ladies and gentlemen, for the Clap Machine, a new free plugin from 99Sounds that lets you play either individual claps or multiple claps simultaneously.

Promising to provide a quick and easy way to add claps to your music, this features four octaves' worth of clap samples that were recorded with natural reverb. You can adjust the softness and tail of the claps with the Attack and Release controls, and there's also a built-in reverb effect.

You can download Clap Machine in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats for Mac and PC from the 99Sounds website.