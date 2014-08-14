Focusrite unveils Scarlett Solo interface

Focusrite has unveiled the latest addition to its Scarlett range of audio interfaces, the compact, 2-in/2-out Scarlett Solo.

The interface features the same pre-amps and distinctive red chassis as the larger models in the Scarlett range, but is compact and portable in size, and is due to retail for a budget-friendly $99.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo features:

2-in/2-out USB interface

106dB dynamic range, -125dB EIN and -97dB THD

Genuine Focusrite Scarlett mic pre

High headroom instrument input: +14dBu

24-bit audio with sample rates up to 96kHz

Direct latency-free monitoring

No shipping date has yet been announced, visit the Focusrite site for more info.