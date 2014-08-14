Focusrite unveils Scarlett Solo interface

Focusrite has unveiled the latest addition to its Scarlett range of audio interfaces, the compact, 2-in/2-out Scarlett Solo.
The interface features the same pre-amps and distinctive red chassis as the larger models in the Scarlett range, but is compact and portable in size, and is due to retail for a budget-friendly $99.
Focusrite Scarlett Solo features:
- 2-in/2-out USB interface
- 106dB dynamic range, -125dB EIN and -97dB THD
- Genuine Focusrite Scarlett mic pre
- High headroom instrument input: +14dBu
- 24-bit audio with sample rates up to 96kHz
- Direct latency-free monitoring
No shipping date has yet been announced