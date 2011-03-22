Focusrite unveils Scarlett 8i6 audio interface

PRESS RELEASE: The Scarlett 8i6 is an eight-input, six-output USB 2.0 audio interface with legendary sonic performance and unmatched flexibility at a truly affordable price. Two award-winning Focusrite preamps and a host of other I/O combine with the latest in mix control software to deliver seamless integration, excellent routing flexibility and rock-solid driver stability.

Alongside the two high-quality mic preamps, two additional analogue inputs, four analogue outputs, S/PDIF and MIDI open the door to true multi-track recording. Two Hi-Z instrument inputs let you plug straight in without the need to buy additional DI boxes, and two virtual Loopback inputs are also available for routing digital audio between software applications: ideal for capturing online audio.

The two Focusrite preamps ensure low noise and distortion, whilst quality digital conversion ensures pristine quality as your audio flows between the analogue and digital domains. Combined with the very latest in USB interfacing technology, excellent routing flexibility and rock-solid driver stability, the Scarlett 8i6 is the heart of the modern home studio.

Included with the 8i6 is Scarlett MixControl, an 18 x 6 DSP mixer. Offering a level of flexibility that is unmatched at this price point, it enables you to create up to six separate mono mixes with ultra-low latency, then route any combination of input signals and sequencer outputs to any of the Scarlett 8i6 outputs, and recall intuitive one-click configurations that help you track, monitor and mix as quickly as possible.

Key features

Two High-quality Award-winning Focusrite Preamps

The best sounding interface in its class. Focusrite's 25-year legacy forms the foundation of this new interface, with two phantom-powered preamps that each supply up to 60dB of gain.

High-quality 24-bit/96kHz USB Interface

Professional conversion and jitter-reduction technology guarantees pristine audio quality and solid synchronization at sample rates up to 96kHz. A/D dynamic range of 109dB (A-weighted).

Two Hi-Z instrument inputs

No need for a separate DI. The first two channels feature high-gain instrument inputs.

Eight-input, Six-output Audio Interface with S/PDIF, Loopback & MIDI

Inputs: 2x Mic/Line/Instrument; 2x Balanced Line; Stereo S/PDIF; Stereo Loopback, MIDI

Outputs: 4x Balanced Line; Stereo S/PDIF; MIDI

Comprehensive Monitoring Features

Dedicated headphone bus provides a fully customised monitor mix with a professional-feeling level control. A front panel volume dial provides immediate control over the main stereo outputs, and software PFL allows the mix engineer to easily monitor a single mixer channel or complete mix.

Ultra-low-latency Scarlett MixControl DSP Mixer/router

Provides an 18 x 6 DSP mixer with excellent routing flexibility, intuitive one-click configurations, and lower than 1.4ms latency.

Bundled Software: Scarlett Plug-ins & Xcite+

Ships with Focusrite's Scarlett suite of EQ, compression, reverb and gating plug-ins, to bring a touch of class to your mixes. Also, a host of royalty-free loops and samples, a full-fledged soft synth and Ableton Live Lite 8, providing an affordable upgrade path to Ableton Live.

USA: $299.99 MSRP / $249.99 at dealers

UK: £199.99 inc. VAT typical street price

DE: €279.00 inc. Tax UVP (MSRP)

