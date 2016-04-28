Flux hopes you like the taste of its BitterSweet Pro 3 transient designer plugin

Flux's BitterSweet is one of our favourite free VST/AU mixing plugins, and now we have a Pro version to get our teeth into.

This offers a new and improved design of the algorithm found in the free version of BitterSweet, and delivers frequency-dependent transient processing. This means that you can process just a specific part of the frequency spectrum - it acts like a dynamic equalizer that's driven by transients and/or sustain.

You can also amplify or attenuate transients and sustain either simultaneously or individually, and process either all components (Main) in one, or process the Mid (Center) or the Side (Stereo) parts of the sound independently. This is done by encoding the material with the internal MS encoder, processing it, and then decoding it back to stereo again.

Finally, a soft clipper is included at the end of the processing path so that you can retain control of the signal.

You can find out more about BitterSweet Pro 3 on the Flux website, where a demo is also available. The standard price is $199/€179, though the plugin will be available for $99/€89 for an introductory period. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.