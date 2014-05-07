FIRST LOOK: Synapse Audio Dune 2 synth

Back in 2010 Synapse Audio released Dune, a powerful plugin synth that combined traditional sound-generating techniques with some innovative features of its own.

Now we have Dune 2, which promises an even wider range of sounds, new oscillators, new filters, new effects and graphical envelopes. You have a maximum reserve of 8320 oscillators when you're operating at full polyphony, giving you the potential for some huge unison sounds.

But don't just take our word for it: check out the first look video above, which comes courtesy of Computer Music magazine and features a preset playthrough and a guide to some of the synth's features.

More details on the Synapse Audio website.