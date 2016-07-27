Erica Synths wants you to experiment with its DIY Synth Voice

Erica Synths has released the DIY Synth Voice a digital monosynth featuring 16 waveforms and a whole lot of patch points.

Prices for the DIY Synth Voice start at €60 for the PCBs + ICs and that includes the MCU board, 2xK140UD12 opamps and PCB connectors. The kit plus panel is €90 and the full kit will set you back €280. More information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

DIY Synth Voice features