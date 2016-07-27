Erica Synths wants you to experiment with its DIY Synth Voice

Erica Synths has released the DIY Synth Voice a digital monosynth featuring 16 waveforms and a whole lot of patch points.
Prices for the DIY Synth Voice start at €60 for the PCBs + ICs and that includes the MCU board, 2xK140UD12 opamps and PCB connectors. The kit plus panel is €90 and the full kit will set you back €280. More information can be found on the Erica Synths website.
DIY Synth Voice features
- VCO with 16 waves and manual wave morphing
- -1 oct sub oscillator
- White noise generator
- External audio input
- Audio mixer
- LP/BP VCF inspired by Black Polivoks VCF
- Lin/log ASR envelope generator with looping function
- Lin ASR EG/LFO with looping function
- 9 LFO waves with wave morphing
- Tap tempo and LFO sync
- LFO frequency multiplication (x2, x4) and division (/2, /4) in sync mode
- VCA with bias control
- Auto calibration for better 1V/oct tuning