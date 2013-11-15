ElliottGarage revamps iOS synth EGSY01

ElliottGarage have announced V2.0 of their analogue-emulating synth for iPad and iPhone, the EGSY01.
The synth, which already boasts a touch sensitive keyboard, modern and vintage sounds, a step sequencer plus FM, addictive and subtractive synthesis, has added the following updates:
Redesigned graphical user interface
- Audio engine revised and improved in performance (even for older generation devices)
- InterApp audio (generator)
- MIDI In from other app and MIDI controllers
- Panel with buffer size settings, voices polyphony and oscillosope
- New presets
- Help
- Panel BPM tempo, with tap tempo, tempo sync for Delay & Arpeggiator, and subdivisions (4/4, 6/8 and 8/8)
- Arpeggiator - 4 different types of arpeggiator, gate, selection arpeggio octaves
- Step sequencer with selection from 4 to 16 steps and pitch values root, fifth, 1 octave, 1 octave fifth, 2 octave
- Setting for keyboard and arpeggiator portamento
- Stereo delay (can be synchronized with the arpeggiator)
- Loading last preset at restart
For more information, visit the EGYS1 on the App Store.