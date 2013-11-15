ElliottGarage revamps iOS synth EGSY01

ElliottGarage have announced V2.0 of their analogue-emulating synth for iPad and iPhone, the EGSY01.

The synth, which already boasts a touch sensitive keyboard, modern and vintage sounds, a step sequencer plus FM, addictive and subtractive synthesis, has added the following updates:

Redesigned graphical user interface

Audio engine revised and improved in performance (even for older generation devices)

InterApp audio (generator)

MIDI In from other app and MIDI controllers

Panel with buffer size settings, voices polyphony and oscillosope

New presets

Help

Panel BPM tempo, with tap tempo, tempo sync for Delay & Arpeggiator, and subdivisions (4/4, 6/8 and 8/8)

Arpeggiator - 4 different types of arpeggiator, gate, selection arpeggio octaves

Step sequencer with selection from 4 to 16 steps and pitch values root, fifth, 1 octave, 1 octave fifth, 2 octave

Setting for keyboard and arpeggiator portamento

Stereo delay (can be synchronized with the arpeggiator)

Loading last preset at restart

For more information, visit the EGYS1 on the App Store.