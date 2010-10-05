Drumagog 5 released by WaveMachine Labs

PRESS RELEASE: WaveMachine Labs, Inc is proud to announce the release of the next evolution in drum replacement technology: Drumagog 5. Available now, Drumagog 5 represents more than two years of design and development.

Just a few of the new features:

Read more: In Session Audio Taiko Creator

• Auto-Align 2.0 - A collaboration between WaveMachine Labs and Fraunhofer (inventors of the MP3 format) has resulted in a revolutionary new alignment algorithm. Simply the best triggering. Anywhere.

• Direct Plugin Hosting - Play any virtual instrument from within Drumagog. Plugins like BFD2, Kontakt, and Superior Drummer are inserted directly into Drumagog to allow a virtually unlimited sample palette. (Platinum version only)

• Re-designed graphic interface - Streamlined control and easier sample editing.

• Support for multiple room samples - The Gog format now allows for different room sounds and mics. Simply dial in the amount of room desired.

• Auto Hi-Hat Tracking - automatically detects the hi-hat pedal position (open/closed) in real time.

• Built-In Effects - Drumagog 5 includes a built-in convolution reverb and Morph|Engine processor (Platinum version only).

Released: October 1, 2010

Information taken from official press release, for more visit WaveMachine Labs

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter