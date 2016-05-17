Did choosing the right compressor just get a lot easier?

One of the downsides to owning a slew of different compressors, reverbs, delays etc is that it can be hard to decide which one to use at any given time.

To help you make your selections, Audio Vitamins has come up with Contra, a 'plugin comparison plugin' that enables you to audition different plugins side by side in a fair and simple manner.

The free version enables you to load up to three VST or AU plugins and audition loops of one or two bars. There's an internal delay compensation engine, and memory and CPU usage is said to be minimal.

There's also a paid-for version (£40) which lets you compare up to eight plugins, store settings as presets and audition different lengths of audio.

Watch the video above to see how it all works. You can find out more and download the free version on the Audio Vitamins website.