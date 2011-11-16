Design your own MIDI controller and get it built

Despite the huge range of MIDI controllers now on the market, some people have never quite been able to find one that fits their requirements perfectly. What they need is a website that enables them to design their perfect controller and then put in an order for it to be built, and fortunately for them, that site now exists.

Known as Zayik (it's pronounced like the last two syllables of 'mosaic'), this lets you create your controller either from scratch (so the potential for a Homer Simpson 'The Homer' car-style farrago is there) or base it on one of the templates that are available.

Prices range from $700 to $1900, with the average controller expected to cost over $1000. This might sound like a lot, but the guys at Zayik assure us that we're talking high quality construction here (the controllers are mostly made of metal), while a toolkit and spare parts are included for user disassembly.

You can start the design process on the Zayik homepage, though a better place to begin would be the extensive Q&A section.