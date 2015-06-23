D16 releases Antresol flanger plugin

Hardware emulation impressario D16 has added another effect to its SilverLine plugin collection, a flanger known as Antresol. This is inspired by the original Electro-Harmonix Electric Mistress stompbox from the '70s.

Antresol is based on an impulse-controlled, solid-state analogue delay line (BBD) and is designed to be used on everything from guitar riffs to melodic synth lines. It promises "a uniquely rich character defined by luxuriously harmonious interacting resonances".

In typical D16 style, this emulation goes beyond the original by offering a number of additional features, including a wider range of tweakable parameters and a fully-controllable LFO.

Check out the specs below. Antresol can be yours for €39 and is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for 32/64-bit hosts on PC and Mac. Go to the D16 website for more info and to download a demo.

D16 Antresol features