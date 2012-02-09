Celemony Software Melodyne wins Grammy

In the decade since its launch, Celemony Software's Melodyne has changed music production forever, and now its creators are set to receive the Technical Grammy at this year's prestigious ceremony.

Melodyne has been revolutionary in the way that it's enabled users to edit the pitch and timing of first monophonic audio recordings, and latterly - thanks to its Direct Note Access technology - polyphonic ones, too.

Of the Grammy award, Celemony founder and Melodyne inventor Peter Neubäcker said: "We are delighted by this great honour and very proud as a small Munich software house to be receiving such notable international recognition for our work."

The 2012 Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles on 11 February.