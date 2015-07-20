Carbon Electra is Plugin Boutique's eye-catching new synth

Plugin Boutique's soft synth release program appears to be getting ever more ambitious. It's already released a kick drum instrument and an emulation of Casio's CZ synths, and now a 4-oscillator subtractive synth known as Carbon Electra (we hope there's a pun in there somewhere) is almost off the runway.

Designed to be accessible enough for beginners to learn with (there are no hidden menus and we're promised "informative displays"), the synth also has plenty of power and features in its locker. You get a step sequencer, vocal filter and flexible modulation options, for example.

Developed by Davide Carbone of S:amplify, Carbon Electra will be available from Plugin Boutique later this month priced at £59/$99. It'll run on PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats.

Plugin Boutique Carbon Electra features