Carbon Electra is Plugin Boutique's eye-catching new synth

Plugin Boutique's soft synth release program appears to be getting ever more ambitious. It's already released a kick drum instrument and an emulation of Casio's CZ synths, and now a 4-oscillator subtractive synth known as Carbon Electra (we hope there's a pun in there somewhere) is almost off the runway.
Designed to be accessible enough for beginners to learn with (there are no hidden menus and we're promised "informative displays"), the synth also has plenty of power and features in its locker. You get a step sequencer, vocal filter and flexible modulation options, for example.
Developed by Davide Carbone of S:amplify, Carbon Electra will be available from Plugin Boutique later this month priced at £59/$99. It'll run on PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats.
Plugin Boutique Carbon Electra features
- Powerful synth engine that is easy to learn and use with no hidden menus.
- 4 Analog style syncable oscillators with adjustable pulse width, frequency modulation and multiple wave types including pitchable noise.
- Informative physics based graphic displays with comprehensive info pane.
- 6 filter types including powerful vocal filter with filter drive and saturation.
- Simple, usable and useful FX section, like having a bunch of great guitar pedals.
- Editable step editor that can be assigned to pitch, volume or cut-off independently or simultaneously, with various wave types and edit mode allowing node creation and line curves.
- Over 600 factory and artist presets covering sequences, chords, motions, bass, leads, keys, pads and effects.
- Ability to run the amp section "too hot" into the built in optional limiter at the main output, creating a modern hyper-compressed sound.
- Super flexible unison control ranging from subtle warmth to massive super saw or super square sound.
- Multiple stereo width parameters allowing high precision control of the stereo field.