Brett Domino Trio cover LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It

Would you believe that Korg's microKorg synth is now ten years old? With its vintage styling, it initially felt like a homage to keyboards of the past, but can now almost be considered a classic in its own right.

Anyway, to celebrate this milestone, Korg asked our friends Brett Domino and Steven Peavis to recreate LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It using just the microKorg and its new Mini Kaoss Pad 2 and Kaossilator 2 devices.

The results, as always, are worth watching, though we can't help feeling that Brett is now facing stiff artistic competition from his cousin, dubstep producer C-Bomb.