More

Brett Domino Trio cover LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It

By

Women want them; men want to be them

Sexy and they know it.
Sexy and they know it.

Would you believe that Korg's microKorg synth is now ten years old? With its vintage styling, it initially felt like a homage to keyboards of the past, but can now almost be considered a classic in its own right.

Anyway, to celebrate this milestone, Korg asked our friends Brett Domino and Steven Peavis to recreate LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It using just the microKorg and its new Mini Kaoss Pad 2 and Kaossilator 2 devices.

The results, as always, are worth watching, though we can't help feeling that Brett is now facing stiff artistic competition from his cousin, dubstep producer C-Bomb.