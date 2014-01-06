Beardyman's favourite music software
Bit Shape TC-11
“This iPad app is one of the most unique synths ever made. It measures metadata from your touches, giving you the ability to intuitively control hundreds of variables: time since last touch; average speed of movement; speed of first, second, third touch; distance between touches... It’s unique and sounds fucking insane. A sound designer’s dream.”
Sugar Bytes Turnado
“Groundbreakingly configurable and playable multi-effect. Its dynamic switching and eight-way linear morph control-architecture are irreplaceable. I’ve contributed to its development and made banks of presets for it. I love it.”
DMG Audio EQuilibrium
“It’s complex enough to require a setup wizard, yet it’s so well-designed that you don’t need to understand the maths behind it to use it. The best-sounding and most fully featured EQ ever by a significant margin.”
Read DMG Audio EQuilibrium review
...
Rob Papen RP-Delay
“Wily, brutal and quite unconventional in its complexity, this delay is quite demented and can produce bonkersness in droves if pushed.”
The Beardytron_5000 MkII
“For nearly all of my productions and all of my live work, I use a groundbreaking piece of software I’ve had built for me by some of the world’s most intelligent people. It’s a thing of beauty and is still evolving.
"It’s essentially a loop-based DAW to which only I have the keys. I’m having some updates done at the moment, which I’m super excited about. Check out my website [and this Beardytron_5000 MkII video] to see some more!”
Look out for the new ‘five albums in one’ Directions in early 2014. Find out more on the Beardyman website.