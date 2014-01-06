Beardyman's favourite music software

“For nearly all of my productions and all of my live work, I use a groundbreaking piece of software I’ve had built for me by some of the world’s most intelligent people. It’s a thing of beauty and is still evolving.

"It’s essentially a loop-based DAW to which only I have the keys. I’m having some updates done at the moment, which I’m super excited about. Check out my website [and this Beardytron_5000 MkII video] to see some more!”

Look out for the new ‘five albums in one’ Directions in early 2014. Find out more on the Beardyman website.