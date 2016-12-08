AudioThing's Filterjam is a free multiband resonant filter plugin that you can download today

AudioThing's plugins have a habit of looking good and sounding even better, so we're pretty stoked to learn that the company has just released Filterjam, which we think is its first freebie.

This is as multiband resonant filter that's designed for creating weird 'ringmod-like' filtered sounds. The input signal is divided into four bands that are then summed or multiplied together according to the selected mode.

As is often the case with these things, you can make Filterjam sound gentle or harsh. As well as adding brightness or depth, you can also use it as a sonic mangling tool.

Filterjam is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can be downloaded from the AudioThing website.