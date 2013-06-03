Audio Damage releases Mangleverb: "Swiss Army Knife for wild sonic destruction"

Audio Damage's latest plugin experiment involved it combining a thick reverb, a filter, an envelope follower, an LFO and a VCA. The result is Mangleverb, which "can be used as a filter, reverb, transient shaper, rhythmic gate, LPF gate, tempo-synced VCA, and any combination thereof"

Mangleverb, then, is full of possibilities - you just have to decide how you want to use it. It's available now from the Audio Damage website in AU/VST formats for PC and Mac. It costs $49.

