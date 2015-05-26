Audio Damage releases free FuzzPlus3 distortion plugin with MS-20-inspired filter

Audio Damage has revamped, rewritten and re-launched its FuzzPlus series with the release of the free FuzzPlus3 effect plugin.

This is designed to accurately model a vintage distortion pedal, and comes with the added bonus of a resonant low-pass filter that's modelled on the revered one from Korg's MS-20 analogue synth.

Experimentalists will appreciate the self-feedback control, while those who crave easy preset sharing and saving will dig the XML-based mechanism that's devoted to it. There's even support for surround sound formats up to 7.1.

FuzzPlus3 is available as a free download from the Audio Damage website. You can have it in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats for PC and Mac.