Audient launches new compact audio interface - the iD4

Audient has introduced a new small, low-cost 2-in, 2-out audio interface in the form of the iD4.

Following on from the slightly larger iD14, the even more compact iD4 features the same Audient console mic pre, pristine AD converters, JFET D.I, console-style monitor control and Audient's virtual scroll wheel technology, 'ScrollControl'.

The Class-A mic pre features the same technology found in the flagship ASP8024 Heritage Edition mixing console, but the iD4 has the added bonus of dual headphone inputs over its older brother.

It also comes with two brand new features designed to make the recording process even easier for users: Monitor Mix and Monitor Pan. The Monitor Mix feature provides near-zero latency monitoring whilst recording, by allowing you to monitor a blend of both iD4's inputs and your DAW playback.

Whereas the Monitor Pan feature enables you to pan both the mic pre input and D.I input from left to right.

The iD4 is available now for £119.99/$199 MAP/€149.99 and you can find more information on the Audient website.

iD4 feature overview: