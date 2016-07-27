Arturia's KeyStep is out now and this video might convince you to buy one

Arturia has announced the availability of its latest controller, the KeyStep.
The video features a real-time performance made with three KeyStep controllers, using an Analog Lab software instrument (via USB), a MicroMonsta Polyphonic Synthesizer (via MIDI), and a DrumDokta module (via CV/GATE).
First announced at NAMM this year, the KeyStep follows on from the BeatStep series with it's all-encompassing connectivity, plumping for a Slimkey keybed with velocity and aftertouch over it's sibling's performance pads.
The KeyStep is available to buy direct from the Arturia store and will cost €119. For more information, head on over to the Arturia website.
KeyStep main features
- Arturia's own Slimkey keybed with velocity and aftertouch
- Arpeggiator mode:
- Up, down, inclusive, exclusive, random, note order, double up, double down modes
- Sequencer mode:
- 8 polyphonic step-sequences with Rest, Tie, and Legato note entry
- Rate control and tap tempo:
- REC, PLAY, and STOP buttons for performance control over the sequencer and arpeggiator
- Sustain HOLD button
- Sustain pedal jack
- Chord play mode
- SHIFT button selection:
- MIDI channel selection, GATE time, SWING values
- DC jack for standalone operation
- USB MIDI connects to computers and our MCC editor
- MIDI in/out ports
- Sync i/o ports:
- Supports 1 pulse per step, 2 PPQ (Korg Volca), 24 PPQ DIN sync, 48 PPQ DIN sync
- Sync select switches:
- Internal, USB, MIDI, Clock
- CV/GATE outputs:
- CV supports 1Volt per octave, Volt>Hz modes, Gate output 5V or 12V for modern or vintage gear support
- CV Velo/Aftertouch/Modwheel output
- Capacitive-touch pitch bend and mod wheels
- Each sequence can have 64 steps, each step can have up to 8 notes
- Low power; can be powered by Apple iPad® (camera connection kit required)