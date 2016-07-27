Arturia's KeyStep is out now and this video might convince you to buy one

Arturia has announced the availability of its latest controller, the KeyStep.

The video features a real-time performance made with three KeyStep controllers, using an Analog Lab software instrument (via USB), a MicroMonsta Polyphonic Synthesizer (via MIDI), and a DrumDokta module (via CV/GATE).

First announced at NAMM this year, the KeyStep follows on from the BeatStep series with it's all-encompassing connectivity, plumping for a Slimkey keybed with velocity and aftertouch over it's sibling's performance pads.

The KeyStep is available to buy direct from the Arturia store and will cost €119. For more information, head on over to the Arturia website.

KeyStep main features