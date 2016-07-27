More

Arturia's KeyStep is out now and this video might convince you to buy one

By ()

Diminutive controller with big capabilities

Arturia has announced the availability of its latest controller, the KeyStep.

The video features a real-time performance made with three KeyStep controllers, using an Analog Lab software instrument (via USB), a MicroMonsta Polyphonic Synthesizer (via MIDI), and a DrumDokta module (via CV/GATE).

First announced at NAMM this year, the KeyStep follows on from the BeatStep series with it's all-encompassing connectivity, plumping for a Slimkey keybed with velocity and aftertouch over it's sibling's performance pads.

The KeyStep is available to buy direct from the Arturia store and will cost €119. For more information, head on over to the Arturia website.

KeyStep main features

  • Arturia's own Slimkey keybed with velocity and aftertouch
  • Arpeggiator mode:
  • Up, down, inclusive, exclusive, random, note order, double up, double down modes
  • Sequencer mode:
  • 8 polyphonic step-sequences with Rest, Tie, and Legato note entry
  • Rate control and tap tempo:
  • REC, PLAY, and STOP buttons for performance control over the sequencer and arpeggiator
  • Sustain HOLD button
  • Sustain pedal jack
  • Chord play mode
  • SHIFT button selection:
  • MIDI channel selection, GATE time, SWING values
  • DC jack for standalone operation
  • USB MIDI connects to computers and our MCC editor
  • MIDI in/out ports
  • Sync i/o ports:
  • Supports 1 pulse per step, 2 PPQ (Korg Volca), 24 PPQ DIN sync, 48 PPQ DIN sync
  • Sync select switches:
  • Internal, USB, MIDI, Clock
  • CV/GATE outputs:
  • CV supports 1Volt per octave, Volt>Hz modes, Gate output 5V or 12V for modern or vintage gear support
  • CV Velo/Aftertouch/Modwheel output
  • Capacitive-touch pitch bend and mod wheels
  • Each sequence can have 64 steps, each step can have up to 8 notes
  • Low power; can be powered by Apple iPad® (camera connection kit required)