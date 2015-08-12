Analogue Solutions teases new Nyborg 24 synth

Analogue Solutions has released a teaser video for its latest monosynth, the Nyborg 24. It's the second release from Analogue Solutions to take the name of the Danish city.

With the help of the Megacity and Oberkorn sequencers, the video demonstrates the Nyborg 24's ability to create some wonderful noises and that it sports a new livery in black.

Inside, the main difference between the Nyborg 12 and the Nyborg 24 is the addition of a new 24dB/oct filter, compared to its brother's 12dB/oct version.

The result is that the synthesizers sound very different. They can also be racked side by side and even played duophonically.

The Nyborg 12 was announced late last year and currently retails for £499 (plus tax and delivery). According to the Analogue Solutions website, the Nyborg 24 will be available for the same price.