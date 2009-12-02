Akai MPC2500SE revealed

Akai mpc2500se

Akai Professional has revealed that it'll be launching the limited edition MPC2500SE groovebox in January 2010.

As its name suggests, this is a 'Special Edition' version of the MPC2500 that comes with more memory than the standard model. As you'll notice from the image, another major difference is that it's white.

UK retailers are already listing the product at £949, so we're guessing that's what it'll sell for. Presumably, the device will be on show at the 2010 Winter NAMM show, but for now, check out some specs:

- Large graphic LCD display based on the friendly user interface of the MPC series MPC's iconic "feel" and "groove"

- Velocity and pressure sensitive pads allow for expressive programming, with more pad banks

- New Features such as Chopshop, Patched Phrase, Grid Edit, Effect and LFO sync, Mixer Automation, and Input Thru Expanded Linear/Pattern-based 100,000 notes, 64-track sequencer and 64 external MIDI channels

- 32-voice, 16-bit drum sampler equipped with 128MB RAM

- Two MIDI inputs and four MIDI outputs

- Built-in USB Slave port for connection to a Windows or Mac OS computer

- Built-in 10 analog outputs

- 2 1/4" stereo analog inputs and outputs with 16-bit/44.1kHz sampling

- Master/Slave synchronization capabilities: MIDI clock

- 2 Assignable Footswitch inputs

- Optional user installable internal hard drive to store custom sound libraries and sequences

- Optional user installable CD-RW/DVD drive

We're expecting more information to be posted on Akai's website in due course.