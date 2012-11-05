24-note EVO controller keyboard: maximum control at a lower price

Endeavour Evo: a smaller and more affordable version is now available.

Remember the Endeavour EVO, the controller keyboard that had sensors on its keys that could read the positions of your fingers and send control data accordingly?

This made it to market, but was out of the price range of many musicians. However, there's now a 24-note version; at €499, this is still a relatively costly controller keyboard, but when you consider what it offers beyond standard models, it might be worth considering.

It's worth mentioning that there's new software, too, while the 48-note model is available for €999.

Check out the EVO concept in the video below, or find out more and place an order on the Endeavour website.