20 hardware samplers that changed music production forever

Today's samplers offer few surprises and elicit only occasional excitement or ire. Musicians and producers know what to expect. After all, samplers have been around for decades, and feature sets have over that time slowly evolved towards a fairly generic tool kit. Multisampling, key-mapping, timestretching, tempo-matching - all obligatory functions of any modern sampler.

This wasn't always the case. Once samplers were rare, costly and without precedent. There were no rules about what a sampler should include - heck, one of the first models didn't even offer envelope generators! Should a sampler be tied to a keyboard? A beatbox? Or should it be a clinical rack-mounted production tool, the obvious offshoot of the digital delay?

Nobody knew. It took numerous courageous designers and years of hands-on experience by the customers before the sampler reached its current state of refinement.

Some instruments came and went without making much of a dent. Some were notoriously complex and confusing - a study in how not to design an interface. A few were so well thought out that they became the templates for designs still in use thirty years on. A very select few still would inspire entire generations of tech-savvy musicians and producers,

We're here to celebrate the early innovators and risk-takers and the groundbreaking, game-changing samplers they created - instruments that shape the way we make music even to this day. So settle in and take a trip through hardware history.