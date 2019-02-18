Tech 21 develops Geddy Lee Signature SansAmp pedal for Rush bassist’s “new projects”

Tech 21 has announced the Geddy Lee Signature SansAmp YYZ pedal, a downsized version of the legendary Rush bassist’s signature rackmount SansAmp.

As per other SansAmp units, the pedal is designed for recording and playing live direct to the desk, and enhancing previously recorded tracks.

It features a mix control (which transitions between clean and drive), Tight button, Drive knob, active three-band EQ and master volume, all tweaked to Geddy’s specs.

Tantalisingly, Tech 21 claims the release is part of the bassist’s desire to “streamline and simplify his gear for new projects”, which bodes well for future solo releases after Rush called it a day at the tail end of 2015.

Back in December 2018, Geddy told us, “Right now I have no plans to do anything, but I probably will do something eventually.

“I have no idea what it will be; I need some time to get to know myself again as a player and see what I feel like creating.”

Whatever it is, it’s likely to feature the YYZ. The pedal will be available for $250 from May - see Tech 21 for more info.