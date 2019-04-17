TC Electronic unveils PolyTune 3 Mini & Noir

TC already dominates our list of the best guitar tuners in the world, but it's not about to rest on its laurels.

The firm has announced two new compact additions to its successful PolyTune family, the 3 Mini and the 3 Noir, which is basically a Mini in dark clothing.

Like their older, fatter sibling, both feature polyphonic, chromatic, or strobe tuning modes, an undeniably funky 108-LED display, and a built-in switchable, 'studio-grade' buffer.

Two small dipswitches on the side are used to toggle between True or Buffered Bypass and the new always-on mode, which helps you audition settings for your particular set-up.

PolyTune 3 Mini and PolyTune 3 Noir will be available this Spring/Summer at a TBC price.