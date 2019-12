TC Electronic has announced a diminutive bass amp head designed for small gigs and practice, the BAM200.

Delivering a 200W output via a Class D power amp, the BAM200 boasts a high-voltage MOSFET preamp and three-band EQ.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Around the rear, there’s a DI out and ground lift switch, plus a headphone amp with speaker emulation.

The BAM200 is available soon for a very reasonable $149 - see TC Electronic for more info.