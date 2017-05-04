TC Electronic has built a lightsaber out of 66 PolyTune Clips - and you could win it

To celebrate Star Wars day, Danish effects madhouse TC Electronic has unveiled possibly its zaniest contraption yet: a lightsaber made out of 66 (count 'em!) PolyTune Clips - and it will be given away to one lucky winner.

According to the company's detailed specs, the saber features 66 Kyber crystals, mounted to a hand-carved, hand-polished Brazilian rosewood (aka brylark tree) hilt via musician-friendly double-sided duct tape.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is comment on the Facebook post below and tell TC who you're celebrating May the fourth with.

Yep, that's it. So what are you waiting for? May the fourth be with you!