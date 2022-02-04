More

TC Electronic goes analogue with its $69 new Bucket Brigade Delay pedal

Vintage delay with modulation at an accessible price

TC Electronic is famed for its hugely-popular digital effects like the Flashback delay pedal but it's now proving a new commitment to analogue with the Bucket Brigade Analog Delay, and at an affordable price.

The $69 pedal is promising warm and articulate reproductions with up to 600ms of delay time on offer. Along with onboard modulation

TC Electronic

(Image credit: TC Electronic )

Alongside a volume knob, there's  controls for Depth, Delay and Feedback. Maxing the latter (that controls the amount of feedbacks) will result in sending the signal into self-oscillation.

Unsurprisingly, a Modulation toggle switch engages the pedal's modulation circuit. True bypass can also be switched on and off. 

“We wanted to craft a high quality wall-to-wall all analog design with the sole purpose of putting an incredibly flexible analog delay in the hands of capable guitarists everywhere,” says Paul Robert Scott, TC Electronic Product Manager.

