TC Electronic goes analogue with its $69 new Bucket Brigade Delay pedal

TC Electronic is famed for its hugely-popular digital effects like the Flashback delay pedal but it's now proving a new commitment to analogue with the Bucket Brigade Analog Delay, and at an affordable price.

The $69 pedal is promising warm and articulate reproductions with up to 600ms of delay time on offer. Along with onboard modulation

(Image credit: TC Electronic )

Alongside a volume knob, there's controls for Depth, Delay and Feedback. Maxing the latter (that controls the amount of feedbacks) will result in sending the signal into self-oscillation.

Unsurprisingly, a Modulation toggle switch engages the pedal's modulation circuit. True bypass can also be switched on and off.

“We wanted to craft a high quality wall-to-wall all analog design with the sole purpose of putting an incredibly flexible analog delay in the hands of capable guitarists everywhere,” says Paul Robert Scott, TC Electronic Product Manager.

More info at TC Electronic