Taylor Swift celebrates The Cruelest Summer with new live Eras Tour audio and LP Giobbi remix

Another week, another Taylor Swift release. With her Eras Tour movie, she’s managed to pivot from topping the charts to dominating the box office, and to celebrate the film’s success and thank her fans, she’s just released live and remixed versions of Cruel Summer, one of the show’s standout songs.

Despite dating from 2019, when it was included on Swift’s Lover album, Cruel Summer has become one of 2023’s biggest hits after it enjoyed a huge resurgence when it was included on the Eras tour setlist.

Acknowledging how the song has become emblematic of the tour’s success, Swift wrote on Instagram: “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by LP Giobbi”.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

In fact, the remix might be the bigger treat here - a joyful and uplifting reworking from LA-based producer-dj-musician LP Giobbi, who’s having quite a year herself. The remix follows the releases of Light Places, her debut album, earlier this year.

And yes, her Cruel Summer remix does include that now iconic bridge (another one to add to Swift's list).

The live version, remix and original song are available to listen to now in a three-pronged package called The Cruelest Summer, and LP Giobbi celebrated the release herself by sharing a clip of her playing her version in a club.