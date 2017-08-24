Tasty Chips Electronics tease a new granular synth on social media

Utrecht-based synthesists, Tasty Chips Electronics, has taken to Facebook to announce its latest product, the GR-1 Granular Synthesizer.

Currently we have no official specifications of the GR-1, but we’re OK with just drooling over the fine looking render, posted on the Tasty Chips account a few hours ago, for now.

As outlined in the post, the GR-1 will be available as a Kickstarter project soon, so we will aim to get you news of that when it lands.

In the meantime, head over to the Tasty Chips Electronics website for more info on other products and check out sound examples of the GR-1 below...