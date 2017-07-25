TabBank could give guitarists an easier way of turning their song ideas into sheet music

Conventional guitar tab notation software can seem a little intimidating if you’re not versed in its nomenclature, but TabBank, a new guitar tab editing app for iOS, looks like it strips things back to provide the features that you really need in a simplified interface.

If you’re composing, you can type in lyrics and chords as text and then let the app convert your work into formatted, printable sheet music. You can listen to audio previews, and your composition’s most-used chords can be placed in the contextual smart editing bar.

TabBank also enables you to search for and import tab from the internet, which can then be edited from within the app.

TabBank, which comes from the same designer as ChordBank and Better Notes, is out now on the Apple App Store, with a desktop version set to follow in the autumn.