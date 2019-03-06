T-Rex Engineering is far from extinct as it announces reboot following bankruptcy filing

Following yesterday's reports of Danish pedal company T-Rex Engineering's bankruptcy, the firm has announced plans that confirm it is far from extinct.

A statement issued today from founders Sebastian Jensen and Lars Dahl reads:

"In all honesty, 2018 was a year of non-stop business challenges for T-rex Engineering. We felt the tightening of the market through declining sales and we struggled with higher import duties in the US.

"More significantly, during these tough times we fought internally over our direction and future instead of pulling together as a team. The staff fractured and ways were parted with longtime partners.

The original founders of T-Rex Engineering, Sebastian Jensen and Lars Dahl, have purchased back the brand, and will reboot the company

"T-Rex Engineering went through bankruptcy on February 21, 2019 and the company was offered for sale. So why are we so happy today? The old T-Rex is alive and kicking again!

"The original founders of T-Rex Engineering, Sebastian Jensen and Lars Dahl, have purchased back the brand, and will reboot the company with a reduced staff and a commitment to bringing some positive energy into the brand once again.

"This means that we will continue to deliver some of the best effects pedals, power supplies, and guitar accessories in the world – and we will be able to continue to service the needs of all of you that have been so loyal to our brand during the years.

"We hope that you will continue to support us – we guarantee that we are stronger and more alive than ever before."

We look forward to seeing more from the company in 2019 - including that long-mooted Binson Echorec reboot.