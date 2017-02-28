SynthMaster One is KV331’s new simplified plugin synth

MusicRadar users voted KV331’s SynthMaster the best plugin synth in the world last year, so a more affordable - and, dare we say it, prettier - synth that’s based on the same engine is definitely something worth looking into.
Rather than just a simpler, cut-down version of its bigger brother, SynthMaster One was built from the ground up, with the same wavetable technology tailored towards an intuitive one-window interface to make sound design a joy rather than a chore. That said, if tweaking’s not your thing, more than 500 presets come pre-rolled.
A “rich library” of wavetables is included, too, as is the option to import your own. Other features include a 16-step arpeggiator/sequencer, stereo oscillators with up to 16 unison voices, zero-delay feedback filters and effects.
SynthMaster One features
- 500 presets
- 2 Wavetable oscillators with custom wavetable loading
- 2 Zero-Delay Feedback filters
- 4 Envelopes (two Amp, two Mod)
- 2 LFOs
- Arpeggiator
- Powerful Modulation Matrix
- 11 Effects including Distortion, Phaser, EQ, Compressor, Vocoder, LoFi, Ensemble, Delay and Chorus
- Unison spread options including Detune Curve, Pan Spread, Tone Spread, Phase Spread and Wave Index Spread
SynthMaster One is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. Find out more on the website, where you can download a demo or purchase SynthMaster One for $79. A $29 crossgrade option is also available for owners of SynthMaster 2.8.