SynthMaster One is KV331’s new simplified plugin synth

MusicRadar users voted KV331’s SynthMaster the best plugin synth in the world last year, so a more affordable - and, dare we say it, prettier - synth that’s based on the same engine is definitely something worth looking into.

Rather than just a simpler, cut-down version of its bigger brother, SynthMaster One was built from the ground up, with the same wavetable technology tailored towards an intuitive one-window interface to make sound design a joy rather than a chore. That said, if tweaking’s not your thing, more than 500 presets come pre-rolled.

A “rich library” of wavetables is included, too, as is the option to import your own. Other features include a 16-step arpeggiator/sequencer, stereo oscillators with up to 16 unison voices, zero-delay feedback filters and effects.

SynthMaster One features

500 presets

2 Wavetable oscillators with custom wavetable loading

2 Zero-Delay Feedback filters

4 Envelopes (two Amp, two Mod)

2 LFOs

Arpeggiator

Powerful Modulation Matrix

11 Effects including Distortion, Phaser, EQ, Compressor, Vocoder, LoFi, Ensemble, Delay and Chorus

Unison spread options including Detune Curve, Pan Spread, Tone Spread, Phase Spread and Wave Index Spread