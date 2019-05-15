Superbooth 2019: See a 30-oscillator patch in action with Kilohearts Phase Plant

Superbooth 2019: Kilohearts brought its user-friendly modular plugin synth to Berlin and we got to see it in action.

Although, not for the first time as we were treated to some time with it at the NAMM Show, earlier this year.

The seemingly complex software synthesizer is surprisingly easy to use, all thanks to the intuitive layout, which manages to cram everything into one screen.

From here a variety of patches can be built from scratch and in this video demo, we get to see a 30-oscillator patch at work created by Tom "Evyi” Apell (check out from 06:25).

Phase Plant is currently in beta, but will be available very soon, a matter of weeks in fact. Keep an eye-out for more on the Kilohearts website.