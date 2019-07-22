Summer NAMM 2019: Third Man Records teams up with Gamechanger Audio for the Plasma Coil

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Jack White’s record company Third Man Records has joined forces with Gamechanger Audio to release the Plasma Coil octave fuzz pedal.

The Plasma Coil is based on Gamechanger’s Plasma Pedal, but adds a couple of twists, namely a choice of multiple octaver style circuits via the central control.

This replaces the blend knob, so this version is strictly on or off.

(Image credit: Gamechanger Audio)

Like the original, the Plasma Coil converts audio signal into electrical discharges running at 3,500 volts for a fuzz tone that doesn’t quite sound like anything else.

The Plasma Coil is available in Black ($300) or Yellow ($350) finishes from Third Man Records.