Summer NAMM 2019: Korg’s PitchClip 2+ has more LEDs for greater tuning precision

SUMMER NAMM 2019: To be honest, we suspected as much, but Korg has now confirmed that the flashing lights it teased earlier in the week belong to a new tuner, the PitchClip 2+.
Those lights are significant, though: this model uses approximately two-and-a-half times as many meter LEDS as its predecessor, the PitchClip 2, so should enable more precise tuning. Basic functionality, such as the calibration function and ±0.1 cent high-precision tuning, is also said to have been improved.
Another bonus is that the display can now be rotated vertically, allowing for easier viewing.
The PitchClip 2+ will be available in September priced at £25. Find out more on the Korg website.
Korg PitchClip 2+ features
- A significantly updated display section
- LED meter boasts detailed display resolution.
- All note names shown in uppercase characters.
- Position at the best angle for players.
- A full complement of functions for tuning
- ±0.1 cent high-precision tuning.
- Calibration function.
- Reverse display that’s convenient for left-handed players as well.
- Strobe and Half Strobe modes provided.
- Preview display when switching modes.
- A clip that holds securely
- Lightweight and tough