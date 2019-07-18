Summer NAMM 2019: Korg’s PitchClip 2+ has more LEDs for greater tuning precision

SUMMER NAMM 2019 : To be honest, we suspected as much, but Korg has now confirmed that the flashing lights it teased earlier in the week belong to a new tuner, the PitchClip 2+.

Those lights are significant, though: this model uses approximately two-and-a-half times as many meter LEDS as its predecessor, the PitchClip 2, so should enable more precise tuning. Basic functionality, such as the calibration function and ±0.1 cent high-precision tuning, is also said to have been improved.

Another bonus is that the display can now be rotated vertically, allowing for easier viewing.

The PitchClip 2+ will be available in September priced at £25. Find out more on the Korg website.

Korg PitchClip 2+ features