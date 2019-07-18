Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson unveils new Misha Mansoor, Adrian Smith and David Ellefson models, plus a raft of fresh finishes

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Jackson has unveiled three new signature electric guitars and basses for Periphery’s Misha Mansoor, Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, as well as updated finishes for Pro Series X Series and JS Series models.

Misha Mansoor’s Pro Series Juggernaut is now available as the HT7P seven-string (£729/€829), which features a 26.5” scale length and basswood body with poplar burl top.

It’s also packing a bolt-on caramelised maple neck with graphite reinforcement, wrap-around heel with oiled neck back finish and 20” flat radius, plus luminous side dots.

Misha’s MM1 pickups also make an appearance on the Black Burst Burl-finished model.

Adrian Smith, meanwhile, gets a new Transparent Green Burst finish for his USA Signature San Dimas SDQM, plus Snow White with white pickguard for the X Series San Dimas SDXM.

The USA Signature SDQM (£2,479/€2,819) boasts a lightweight alder body with quilt maple top, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard, Floyd Rose Original locking tremolo and Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge)/Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat (neck/middle) pickup combo.

Smith’s X Series model (£509/€579), meanwhile, features a basswood body, 12”-16” compound radius, Floyd Rose Special locking tremolo, and Jackson own-brand HSS pickups.

Heading to the low-end, David Ellefson’s models now appear in the X Series with the new Concert Bass CBXM IV (£659/€749) and five-string Concert Bass CBXM V (£699/€799).

Both models feature a popular body with upper and lower contours, quartersawn maple necks with 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboards and heel-mount truss rod thumbwheels.

Active EMG J bridge and EMG P neck pickups deliver the tonal firepower, while there’s also an active three-band EQ and blend knob.

Other features include a Jackson HiMass bridge, an all-new Jackson paddle headstock and 34” (CBXM IV) and 35” (CBXM V) scale lengths.

Finish line

Jackson has also debuted a host of new finishes for existing Pro Series, X Series and JS Series models.

These include a new Carmel Burl finish with matching headstock for the Pro Soloist SL2P MAH (£979/€1,109), plus a Neon Yellow look for the X Series Soloist SL3X (£609/€689).

Bassists are treated to quilt tops on the JS Series Spectra Bass: Amber Blue Burst on the JS3Q (£330/€375), and Alien Burst on the JS3QV (£380/€430).

Finally, the downsized Minion series gets a Metallic Blue Burst (Dinky Minion JS1X, £150/€170) and Snow White (Dinky Minion JS1XM, RR Minion JS1XM, £160/€180) update, while the Concert Bass (£180/€205) now comes in Satin Silver, Pavo Purple, Satin Black and Snow White (JS1XM).