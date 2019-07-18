Summer NAMM 2019: Fender launches Exotic Series American Acoustasonic Telecaster guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender’s American Acoustasonic Telecaster hybrid electric/acoustic guitar was the talk of Winter NAMM this year, and now the company has expanded the format with the launch of three new exotic-wooded options.

The loftily priced limited-edition guitars are now available with koa, ziricote and cocobolo bodies, with the rest of the spec remaining the same.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

So, that means the Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine is still in check, with the Mod Knob offering the ability to blend between voices.

The Exotic Series models are available from the end of July, starting at $3,299/£2,999. See Fender for more info.