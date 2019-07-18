Summer NAMM 2019: EVH launches all-new 5150 Series Standard and Deluxe guitars, plus new 50W EL34 combo amps

SUMMER NAMM 2019: EVH has come out in full force with the all-new 5150 Series Standard and Deluxe electric guitar ranges, plus a pair of new 50W EL34 combo amps, and a pair of new Wolfgangs to boot.

The 5150 Series brings to mind the Kramer models Eddie was swinging around in the ’80s, with a modified Strat-style basswood body, deeper upper body curve and that hockey stick headstock.

All models feature bolt-on quartersawn maple necks with modified C profiles, hand-rubbed urethane back finish and heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. There are 12-16” compound-radius fretboards, too: yes, please.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: EVH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: EVH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: EVH)

A pair of EVH Wolfgang humbuckers handle the tones, adjusted via a quick-access three-way toggle, high-friction tone knob and low-friction volume.

EVH’s trademark D-Tuna-equipped Floyd Rose bridge also makes an appearance.

The 5150 Standard (£759/€859) comes in Matte Army Drab, Rocket Red and Satin Primer Gray finishes with a maple fingerboard, while the quilt maple-topped Deluxe (£799/€909) comes in Tobacco Burst or Transparent Blue Burst with an ebony fingerboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EVH)

EVH 5150III 50W EL34 1x12 Combo (£1,219/€1,389) and 2x12 Combo (£1,419/€1,619)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EVH)

The British-voiced version of EVH’s iconic 5150 head now arrives in combo form, packing independent dual-concentric controls and three channels: clean, crunch and lead.

Channels one and two have shared EQ, while channel three has its own gain, volume and EQ controls; all three channels have global presence, resonance and reverb controls.

Both 1x12 and 2x12 incarnations are loaded with custom-designed EVH Celestion speakers, as well as seven JJ ECC83 (12AX7) preamp and two JJ EL34 power tubes, with power switching down from 50W to 1W.

Both combos feature parallel speaker outputs, MIDI input and preamp output, effects loop, headphone jack and a four-button footswitch.

The cabinets are constructed from birch with internal baffling for increased bass response, and they even feature pop-out casters.

Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Ash - £1,139/€1,299

(Image credit: EVH)

As the name suggests, this limited-edition packs an ash body with natural finish and matching headstock, plus single-ply black body binding and black hardware.

Elsewhere, it’s as per the regular model, with a quartersawn maple neck, 12”-16” compound-radius ebony fingerboard, EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers and Floyd Rose with EVH D-Tuna.

Wolfgang WG Standard Gold Top - £495/€559

(Image credit: EVH)

The Wolfgang WG Standard also gets a new finish, with this Gold Top take on EVH’s more affordable model.

Its basswood body boasts a ‘comfort cut’ forearm contour, while there’s a maple neck, 12”-16” compound-radius maple fingerboard, direct-mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers and EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge.

See EVH Gear for more info on all the new releases.