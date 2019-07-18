More

Summer NAMM 2019: Charvel targets progressive and old-school players with new Pro-Mod DK24 and Limited Edition Super Stock electric guitars

By (, )

Top-spec speed machines look to the future and the past

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases
(Image credit: Charvel)

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Charvel has announced two new Pro-Mod DK24 electric guitars aimed at progressive guitarists, as well as a pair of Limited Edition Super Stock models.

The snappily named Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM and Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM boast a sculpted cut heel and scalloped lower back bout for top-notch upper-fret access, while their alder Dinky bodies are teamed with graphite-reinforced caramelised maple ‘speed necks’.

Spec-wise, it’s a tour de force of contemporary playability, with a 12”-16” compound radius, rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Image 1 of 5

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 2 of 5

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 3 of 5

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 4 of 5

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)
Image 5 of 5

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)

A formidable array of sounds is promised, too, via a mini two-way toggle for series and parallel switching, and Custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred (bridge) and Alnico II Pro APH-1N (neck) pickups.

Hardware, meanwhile, includes no-load tone controls, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge and locking tuners.

The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM is available in Gloss Black, Matte Blue Frost, Satin Burgundy Mist and Three-Tone Sunburst, while the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM boasts a quilt maple top in Chlorine Burst finish.

Limited Edition Super Stock Model 2

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)

Inspired by Charvel’s original Model 2, produced in 1986-1987, the Super Stock Model 2 features a Skull and Bones graphic, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with scarf joint and hand-rubbed urethane back finish, plus 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard.

A single Seymour Duncan TB-6 Distortion provides the old-school firepower, while there’s also a Jackson-licensed headstock with Charvel logo and top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo.

Limited Edition Super Stock SC1

Charvel Summer NAMM 2019 electric guitar releases

(Image credit: Charvel)

A So Cal-style alder body in Black Relic finish makes up the Super Stock SC1, which also sports a distressed, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard.

Once again, you’ll find a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard, while pickups comprise an EVH Wolfgang bridge humbucker and Seymour Duncan SLSD-1N Li’l Screamin’ Demon Strat single coil-sized neck humbucker.

And, before you ask, you also get a Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo.

Visit Charvel Guitars for more info on all these new releases.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info