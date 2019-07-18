Summer NAMM 2019: Charvel targets progressive and old-school players with new Pro-Mod DK24 and Limited Edition Super Stock electric guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Charvel has announced two new Pro-Mod DK24 electric guitars aimed at progressive guitarists, as well as a pair of Limited Edition Super Stock models.

The snappily named Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM and Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM boast a sculpted cut heel and scalloped lower back bout for top-notch upper-fret access, while their alder Dinky bodies are teamed with graphite-reinforced caramelised maple ‘speed necks’.

Spec-wise, it’s a tour de force of contemporary playability, with a 12”-16” compound radius, rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

A formidable array of sounds is promised, too, via a mini two-way toggle for series and parallel switching, and Custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred (bridge) and Alnico II Pro APH-1N (neck) pickups.

Hardware, meanwhile, includes no-load tone controls, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge and locking tuners.

The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM is available in Gloss Black, Matte Blue Frost, Satin Burgundy Mist and Three-Tone Sunburst, while the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM boasts a quilt maple top in Chlorine Burst finish.

Limited Edition Super Stock Model 2

(Image credit: Charvel)

Inspired by Charvel’s original Model 2, produced in 1986-1987, the Super Stock Model 2 features a Skull and Bones graphic, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with scarf joint and hand-rubbed urethane back finish, plus 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard.

A single Seymour Duncan TB-6 Distortion provides the old-school firepower, while there’s also a Jackson-licensed headstock with Charvel logo and top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo.

Limited Edition Super Stock SC1

(Image credit: Charvel)

A So Cal-style alder body in Black Relic finish makes up the Super Stock SC1, which also sports a distressed, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard.

Once again, you’ll find a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard, while pickups comprise an EVH Wolfgang bridge humbucker and Seymour Duncan SLSD-1N Li’l Screamin’ Demon Strat single coil-sized neck humbucker.

And, before you ask, you also get a Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo.

Visit Charvel Guitars for more info on all these new releases.