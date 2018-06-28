Summer NAMM 2018: Aclam shoots for “the ultimate riff machine” with Cinnamon Drive pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Barcelona’s Aclam - famed for its Smart Track modular pedalboards - has introduced its first pedal, the Cinnamon Drive, which it has designed to be “the ultimate riff machine”.

A dual-stage overdrive pedal, the Cinnamon Drive is voiced to mimic tube saturation, dynamics and touch responsive, and capture iconic ’60s and ’70s guitar tones.

Both soft and hard clipping circuits are onboard, ranging from a clean preamp to light overdrive and highly saturated distortion, while a footswitchable boost adds another level of gain and adjustable volume. Internal fine-tuning controls are also onboard for finicky tonehounds.

Aclam has cunningly designed the pedal to take advantage of its Smart Track pedalboard system, with two side thumbscrews making for easy mounting. It will attach to other pedalboards, too, of course, and a Velcro pad is supplied.

We’re mighty intrigued by this one, and it certainly looks the business. There’s no word on availability or price tag yet, but we’ll keep you posted. For more, visit Aclam Guitars.