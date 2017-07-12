Summer NAMM 2017: Walrus Audio unveils ARP-87 multi-function delay pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Walrus Audio has released its latest all-encompassing unit, the ARP-87 multi-function delay pedal.

Continuing the legacy of the Bellwether, the ARP-87 features four algorithms: digital, analogue, lo-fi and slapback.

The pedal’s X knob tweaks either modulation depth or filler width, depending on the algorithm, while four subdivisions, trails, momentary functions on both stomp switches and built-in tap tempo are also onboard.

The ARP-87 is available for $199 from 18 July - head over to Walrus Audio for more info.