Summer NAMM 2017: Vox celebrates 60th anniversary with hand-wired AC15 and AC30 guitar amps

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Vox has had a stonker of a 60th year so far, wowing us with its minuscule Nutube-equipped MV50 amp heads, and now it pays homage to its heritage with the announcement of hand-wired AC15 and AC30 models.
Engineered and built entirely in the UK, the guitar amps are based on the most revered designs in Vox’s history: the 1957 AC15/4 and the 1964 AC30/6.
Vox has even managed to get Celestion to resurrect its Alnico Silver speakers exclusively for these 60th anniversary amps.
Elsewhere, the combos are true to the originals, with baltic birch ply cabinet construction, custom amp covers and ‘egg’ footswitch for enabling the vibrato/tremolo channel.
The 60th Anniversary AC15 and AC30 are available in limited quantities throughout 2017 only - head over to Vox Amps for more details.