Summer NAMM 2017: Mad Professor launches “clever, intuitive” Dual Blue Delay pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Mad Professor’s tape-voiced yet digital Deep Blue Delay is the stuff of legend, so rejoice, then, at the news that a bigger, more advanced version is on the way in the form of the Dual Blue delay pedal.

The Dual Blue Delay offers two delay types: a tape-voiced short delay, with a max time of 315ms; and a long delay, which delivers a modern delay voicing with up to 810ms of time.

A mode footswitch can be used to switch between the channels, or both can be combined for dual-delay sounds; tap tempo is also available on the long delay channel.

What’s more, keeping the on/off switch depressed for one second dials up a rhythmic multi-head mode for syncopated thrills.

The Dual Blue Delay is available from September for £299 - see Mad Professor for more info.