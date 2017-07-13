Summer NAMM 2017: Fender reveals new Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison and Justin Meldal-Johnsen signature guitars and basses

PRESS RELEASE: It's been 50 years since Jimi Hendrix took the world by storm with his incredible Monterey Pop Festival performance, which he concluded with the sacrificial burning of his now-iconic hand-painted Stratocaster. Destroyed during the fiery culmination of his set, this one-of-a-kind guitar survived only in photos and film.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this milestone in music history, Fender created the limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster. A trio of vintage-style single-coil Stratocaster pickups give this Strat its classic Fender sound. Bell-like and articulate, it has plenty of singing sustain for soloing.

The “C”-shaped maple neck bears a vintage-style 7.25”-radius pau ferro fingerboard with 21 vintage-sized frets for a playing feel just like the original.

The six-screw synchronised tremolo is perfect for unleashing dive-bombs and other sonic expression.

An homage to Hendrix’s spectacular Strat, right down to the hand-painted nail-polish artwork that burned its way into our memories, the Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster also features an exclusive etched Hendrix neck plate.

Launching August 15, 2017