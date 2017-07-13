Summer NAMM 2017: Fender reveals new Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison and Justin Meldal-Johnsen signature guitars and basses
SUMMER NAMM 2017: As well as the Ed O’Brien Sustainer Stratocaster and Brad Paisley Telecaster, Fender has announced a trio of new signature guitar models for Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison and Beck/Nine Inch Nails/M83/Paramore/many more collaborator Justin Meldal-Johnsen.
The Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster, George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster and Justin Meldal-Johnsen Road Worn Mustang bass all boast distinctive looks and will be released throughout the year.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model.
Fender Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster
PRESS RELEASE: It's been 50 years since Jimi Hendrix took the world by storm with his incredible Monterey Pop Festival performance, which he concluded with the sacrificial burning of his now-iconic hand-painted Stratocaster. Destroyed during the fiery culmination of his set, this one-of-a-kind guitar survived only in photos and film.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this milestone in music history, Fender created the limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster. A trio of vintage-style single-coil Stratocaster pickups give this Strat its classic Fender sound. Bell-like and articulate, it has plenty of singing sustain for soloing.
The “C”-shaped maple neck bears a vintage-style 7.25”-radius pau ferro fingerboard with 21 vintage-sized frets for a playing feel just like the original.
The six-screw synchronised tremolo is perfect for unleashing dive-bombs and other sonic expression.
An homage to Hendrix’s spectacular Strat, right down to the hand-painted nail-polish artwork that burned its way into our memories, the Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster also features an exclusive etched Hendrix neck plate.
Launching August 15, 2017
Fender George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster
PRESS RELEASE: To honour Harrison's venerable career, Fender has created the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, a limited-edition commemoration that embodies Harrison’s elegantly restrained playing style and sound.
Based on the original Telecaster created for Harrison by guitar luthier, Roger Rossmeisl, this model remains true to its heritage with a classic look and the unique tone only an all-rosewood guitar can produce. The body is chambered for reduced weight and increased resonance.
Other features include a rosewood neck with a laminated 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard and a custom neck plate engraved with an Om symbol.
A classic in every way, this refined instrument was born in the era that defined rock n' roll. George Harrison’s legacy is one of innovation and creativity, and the rosewood Telecaster became one of his primary instruments of choice.
Only 1,000 units will be available worldwide.
Launching August 22, 2017
Fender JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Known as a true renaissance man of the modern music scene, Justin Meldal-Johnsen’s bass credits range a variety of top artists across genres. From studio to stage, Justin’s treasured ’67 Mustang Bass is his tool of choice.
Fender has teamed up with him to create a signature 4-string modeled after his vintage Daphne Blue instrument - the limited edition JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass.
Powered by a custom-spec split-coil pickup, the JMJ Road Worn Mustang bass is perfect for playing punchy, melodic bass lines.
The 30" scale gives it a tight, focused tone while the modern 9.5”-radius fingerboard with rolled edges offers a familiar feel that will make any bassist feel right at home.
Designed for comfort and speed, this bass also has stage-ready style.
Launching October 17, 2017