Summer NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop unveils Front Row Legend Esquire, built from Hollywood Bowl bench boards

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Fender’s Custom Shop has been busy. Not only with its usual array of gorgeous one-offs, but also with the B-25-themed Pacific Battle Strat and Tele, and this fascinating Front Row Legend Esquire.

Built by legendary Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov, the Front Row Legend Esquire is made from 100-year-old Alaskan yellow cedar reclaimed from original bench boards taken from legendary music venue, the Hollywood Bowl.

The wood’s original patina, with cracks, bolt holes and scratches, is preserved, and the Custom Shop even picked out the boards with the most distinct markings.

In addition, each guitar has an original seat number on the top of the body, making every satin-finished piece unique.

Playing-wise, the Front Row features a ’60s-style 'Oval C'-shaped quartersawn maple neck, 7.25”-radius fingerboard and vintage frets, as well as an original-spec Broadcaster bridge pickup, oxidised brass hardware and push-pull volume pot.

The Front Row Legend Esquire will be built to order in limited quantities, with a price tag of £10,089.