Summer NAMM 2017: Fender announces 7 new ultra-affordable Classic Design acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017: It’s been one of the busiest NAMMs we can remember for Fender, and the company isn’t ignoring its acoustic guitar line-up, either, with the announcement of seven new models in its affordable Classic Design line.

The new models flesh out the range, adding smaller travel and parlour body shapes, nylon-strings, basses and Fishman-equipped electros, all while retaining solid tops and keeping to an impressively low price point.

