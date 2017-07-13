Summer NAMM 2017: Fender announces 7 new ultra-affordable Classic Design acoustic guitars
SUMMER NAMM 2017: It’s been one of the busiest NAMMs we can remember for Fender, and the company isn’t ignoring its acoustic guitar line-up, either, with the announcement of seven new models in its affordable Classic Design line.
The new models flesh out the range, adding smaller travel and parlour body shapes, nylon-strings, basses and Fishman-equipped electros, all while retaining solid tops and keeping to an impressively low price point.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model.
Fender CP-60S
PRESS RELEASE: The CP-60S acoustic guitar’s parlor body style ensures a comfortable playing experience thanks to its smaller size.
It also sings with a distinctly warm and intimate voice traditionally embraced by folk and blues players, making this model an ideal choice for the up-and-coming fingerstyle player.
Other features include a solid spruce top, laminated mahogany back and sides, rosewood fingerboard, rolled fingerboard edges, chrome finish and a new easy-to-play neck shape.
The CP60-S comes in Natural and 3-Color Sunburst.
Fender CT-60S
PRESS RELEASE: The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand-new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you.
The CT-60S Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5” for comfort and portability. A great choice for players of all ages and sizes, it’s an exceptional alternative to downsized instruments normally reserved for young strummers.
Like all Classic Design guitars, the CT-60S includes a solid spruce top, easy-to-play neck profile, and rolled fingerboard edges, along with laminated mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fingerboard.
The CT-60S come in Black and Natural.
Fender CN-60S
PRESS RELEASE: The CN-60S features a solid spruce top, laminated mahogany back and sides and rolled fingerboard edges.
The CN-60S is a perfect choice for the developing player seeking a softer string that’s easier to fret, while still offering the rich tones of a classical guitar.
Putting comfort first, this instrument is an excellent starting point for those who are beginning their musical journey.
The CN-60S comes in Black and Natural.
Fender CB-60SCE
PRESS RELEASE: The CB-60SCE is an acoustic bass that goes above and beyond anything in its class. This model makes use of the slim-taper, easy-to-play neck profile found on all Classic Design guitars.
Its solid spruce top and laminated mahogany back and sides complement the concert-sized body for a smooth and articulate low end.
The perfect companion for an ‘unplugged’ session, the CB-60SCE comes equipped with a flexible Fishman electronics system that’s well-suited to the stage or studio.
The CB-60SCE comes in Black and Natural.
Fender CP-140SE
PRESS RELEASE: The CP-140SE acoustic-electric guitar’s parlor body style ensures a comfortable playing experience thanks to its smaller size.
It also sings with a distinctly warm and intimate voice traditionally embraced by folk and blues players, making this model a great choice for the up-and-coming fingerstyle player.
Other features include laminated rosewood back and sides, an onboard Fishman Presys preamp system, solid spruce top and a new easy-to-play neck with a rosewood fingerboard and rolled fingerboard edges.
The CP-140SE comes in Natural and Sunburst and includes a case.
Fender CT-140SE
PRESS RELEASE: The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand-new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you.
The CT-140SE Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5” for comfort and portability. A great choice for players of all ages and sizes, it’s an exceptional alternative to downsized instruments normally reserved for young strummers.
The CT-140SE comes packed with the top-of-line Classic Design appointments that players of all levels are sure to appreciate, including laminated rosewood back and sides and a Fishman Presys preamp system.
It also features a solid spruce top and a new easy-to-play neck with a rosewood fingerboard and rolled fingerboard edges.
The CT-140SE comes in Natural and Sunburst and includes a case.
Fender CN-140SCE
PRESS RELEASE: As a nod to Fender tradition, the CN-140SCE uses a solid cedar top, along with laminated rosewood back and sides for a warm and mellow tone.
The CN-140SCE provides a comfortable experience for players of any skill level—the ‘thinline’ concert body makes it a perfect guitar for the living room and stage alike, while the single cutaway makes it easy to access higher frets.
When the need to plug in arises, this model’s onboard Fishman electronics provide straightforward, yet powerful tonal control.
The CN-140SCE comes in Natural and Black and includes a case.