Summer NAMM 2017: Faith gets Naked with stripped-back Mars and Saturn acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Faith has expanded its Naked Series to include the Mars drop-shoulder dreadnought and Saturn dreadnought.

Both acoustic guitars feature natural-finished, solid Engelmann spruce tops, Indonesian mahogany back and sides, plus ebony bridge pins, abalone rosettes and chrome machineheads.

The Naked Mars is based on the drop-shoulder ‘Kanuga’ model by Faith designer Patrick James Eggle, while the Naked Saturn promises a “strong low-end tone with a driving midrange and lively treble notes”.

Both models are available in non-electro and electro versions, with the former clocking in at £479 and the latter £529. See Faith Guitars for more info.