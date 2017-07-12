Summer NAMM 2017: Electro-Harmonix introduces super-affordable, flexible Expression Pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Given how many of its stompboxes boast an expression pedal jack, it was only a matter of time before Electro-Harmonix launched its own take, and it has finally arrived in the form of the logically named EHX Expression Pedal.

A single-output expression pedal utilising polymer construction for durability and light weight, the EHX Expression Pedal promises to be able to control virtually any device with an expression input.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff

The pedal’s sweep can be fine-tuned via a range knob, while its sweep direction can be flipped using the reverse button.

The EHX Expression Pedal is available now for $65.70 (approx £51/€57), and comes with a six-foot TRS cable - you can’t argue with that. See Electro-Harmonix for more info.